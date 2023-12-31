Christmas promotion Epic Games Store is getting closer and closer to its final stretch, but Epic Games wanted to end the year on a high, because the next video game that can be downloaded completely for free is Saints Row, the latest installment of the saga in the form of a reboot that can be yours forever.

To add it to your collection you have to access its corresponding page in the digital store and click on “get” so that it becomes yours. Don't let it escape because you will only have 24 hours ahead of it for it to become yours, specifically until 5:00 p.m. on December 31.

Players will be able to create their own character to become their own boss along with the company of Neenah, Kevin and Eli to create the Saints. Together they will stand up to Los Panteros, the Idols and Marshall in order to build their own empire and thus achieve take control of Santo Ilesoa fictional city based on Las Vegas.

The action will be the order of the day with a huge dose of madness due to the crazy situations in which the protagonists will find themselves involved, as well as their dialogues. This way it will be possible to shoot with a wide variety of weapons, take advantage of multiple tools, drive numerous vehicles and, in addition, it is possible to count on the help of a second player thanks to its cooperative multiplayer.

