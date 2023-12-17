The legendary video game creator, Hideo Kojima, explains why he will always be active and has no thoughts about retiring.

Hideo Kojima has no plans to retire anytime soon! Known for being one of the best video game developers, he has transcended borders becoming a true “author” in the world of games. In an industry where it's difficult to pinpoint a single architect of a game's success, he has created a unique identity, even having his name adorning the boxes of his games and leading his own studio!

At 60 years old (August 24, 1963) and after eight years at his current studio, he has released only one game, but wait, there are two more on the way, including a terrifying project with Jordan Peele!

The million dollar question? When will you hang up the controls?

The answer seems to be: never! At least as long as her creative spark continues to burn. In a talk with XKojima revealed that creating is not just his job, but his reason for being, a way of life.

“The reason I am independent and advocate for a lifelong career is because for me, creating things is no longer a job. That's why there is no retirement. Creating things is living. One more thing. In the video game industry, there are very few people who have managed to become independent from a major video game production studio, whether in Japan or abroad. Even eight years ago, when I started my own company, everyone opposed me, including my peers, colleagues and family, who said: It will never work! They said it was impossible without the financial and organizational strength of a company. However, someone needs to show that this is an old-fashioned way of thinking. Young creators must have freedom of choice. This is one of the reasons why I continue to create things.” Hideo Kojima explains.

What do you have planned for the future?

Hideo Kojima does not rule out venturing into cinema and other media. His active participation in A24's Death Stranding movie is already a fact, although the details remain a mystery. This news is an explosion of emotions, since the video game creator is known for taking enormous risks and receiving massive praise and budgets in return. He is an indispensable voice, especially if you love narrative or single-player games.

Death Stranding

Prepare your controls, because Hideo Kojima's stories are far from over!

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.