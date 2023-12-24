Hideo Kojima reveals his favorite film of this year, a Japanese film that triumphed at the Cannes Festival and is going straight to the Oscars that are held in January.

The Japanese creative Hideo Kojima usually shares with his audience through social networks those things that he is passionate about, offering from time to time some unexpected movie recommendations such as the Spanish one The beasts or the south korean Decision to Leave.

Now that 2023 is about to come to an end, Hideo Kojima emerges again to tell us what has been your favorite movie of the year: the Japanese feature film Perfect Days, directed by Wim Wenders.

The drama Perfect Daysmade by Kōji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto y Aoi Yamadatells us the story of Hirayama a man who works cleaning toilets in Tokyo and who seems completely satisfied with his simple life.

He complements his work routine by dedicating time to some of his hobbies, such as reading or music, and trees or photography. But a series of inspired encounters will end up uncovering her past.

Perfect Days is Hideo Kojima's favorite movie in 2023

Wim Wenders' new film had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of Cannes 2023 last May, where he managed to win the Best Actor Award for the performance of Kōji Yakusho and the Ecumenical Jury Award. Since then, he has gone through several festivals, until his arrival in some territories this December.

The film was also selected as a Japanese candidate in the best international film category for 2024 Oscars. And on Rotten Tomatoes it is reflected how it has also received a warm reception from both specialized critics and the general public, exceeding 90% approval.

Perfect Days, Hideo Kojima's favorite film of 2023, has not yet been released in the cinemas Spanish, but it will do so very soon because it has already set its release date for next January 12, 2024.