The Game Awards It always has a lot of companies to present its new projects. Hideo Kojima has always supported the events of Geoff Keighley and this time it was no different, since the creative works on 2 games and has just revealed one of them at the event.

We refer to FROMthe project that Kojikma Productions is developing with the support of Xbox Game Studios and that we previously knew as OVERDOSE thanks to some leaks.

Well, Hideo Kojima appeared at the event to officially reveal his new project and revealed that it will be a horror title.

Thanks to the first trailer we could see that, as usual, the game will feature a lot of actors from the world of film and television, such as Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer, Udo Tier and even the actor and comedian Jordan Peele. It was anticipated that more celebrities are involved in the project.

What will be OD?

Unfortunately, in terms of gameplay, we don’t know much, since the trailer was limited to showing what appears to be facial captures of some actors who will participate in the project.

However, it was anticipated that it will take advantage of the cloud technology of Microsoft and that it will be something immersive and never seen before, something that will be a movie and a video game at the same time: a new form of entertainment.

Nothing was said about the release date or window or the platforms it will reach, but it is expected to be exclusive to Xbox on consoles and to also appear on PC, considering that it has great support from Microsoft.

