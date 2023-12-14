There is no doubt that one of the biggest announcements of The Game Awards 2023 was that of FROM, the new game that Kojima Productions develops with support from Xbox. There are several reasons to be excited about this project and one of them is that it will include innovative ideas what Hideo Kojima just patent.

While the OD announcement trailer left more questions than answers, the truth is that the community is excited because this is a horror game that comes from one of the most innovative creatives in the industry — and almost 10 years after Konami will cancel the first one, by the way.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

OD will incorporate 2 systems that are both innovative and mysterious

It is known that this new experience will be a game, but at the same time it will be a movie, according to its leader, Hideo Kojima.

Well, little by little more details of its premise will be revealed, such as the fact that it will share a similarity with Kojima's previous IPs Metal Gear Solid y Death Stranding.

We say this because Kojima Productions registered the patents of “Social shout system” y “Social secrecy system“, which are believed to be related to OD, since records of said IP were also found. The registration was made at the beginning of December, but they have just been made public, as Gematsu pointed out.

In case you missed it: Will OD be related to Silent Hill?

Images via chizai-watch

If this seems like a already seen It is because Hideo Kojima usually does this with each of his franchises. The creative did something similar with Metal Gear Solid y Death Stranding. As for the first, Kojima coined the genre “Tactical spy action“while promoting the second as a game of the genre”Social Strand System” o “Social connection system“.

As for the newly patented systems, it is unknown how they will impact OD gameplay, since their operation is not described beyond the fact that it will be applied to software or video games.

However, something we can take for granted is that what Kojima plans with OD is something innovativebecause on some occasions he confessed that he wanted to make a revolutionary horror game that would make you dirty your pants, in addition to supposedly Silent Hills breaking the fourth wall by linking with the user's cell phone and sending text messages.

We will keep you informed.

What do you think of the clues on OD? What do you think the new patented systems consist of? Tell us in the comments.

OD is in development, but does not yet have a release date or window. It is also not known on what platforms it can be played. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

Related video: Hideo Kojima: a new era for the legend

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News