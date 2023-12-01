Rockstar Games broke social media by confirming the date and time for the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI. Not only players and fans of the franchise are excited, but true legends of the industry are too.

One of them is Hideo Kojima, the famous Japanese developer. The creative did not take long to react to Rockstar’s announcement, which surprised his followers on X. Kojima simply shared the first image related to the project, which made the imagination of many fly.

Some people believe that Kojima He simply wanted to show his excitement for the game.; However, there are those who created theories about a possible collaboration with Rockstar Games. Many liked the idea of ​​a Kojima cameo in GTA VI or some reference to his games.

The developer’s message surprised many, since Kojima usually shares publications related to cinema, the places he visits or the games he is working on.

Hideo Kojima reacted to GTA VI and his fans were excited

Find out: Grand Theft Auto VI has not yet debuted, but it has already broken a new record

Related video: Rockstar Games is no longer untouchable

There’s very little left until the reveal of GTA VI

Rockstar Games announced this morning that it will release the first trailer for GTA VI next Tuesday, December 5. The video will be available on its official YouTube channel starting at 8:00 AM, Mexico City time. For now, he has not revealed any more information about it.

The video is expected to be a brief look at the game’s world and, hopefully, an introduction to its protagonists. As always, here we will have all the details about the long-awaited title that took 10 years to arrive.

In case you missed it: Because of GTA VI, a fan will have to fulfill a very disgusting bet

Follow this link for more news related to Grand Theft Auto VI.

Related video: Rockstar only thinks about Grand Theft Auto VI

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News