The world of video games would not be the same without Hideo Kojima. His creations have reached the hearts of millions of people.

Hideo Kojima has been responsible for great creations.

One of the most prominent video game creators in the industry is Hideo Kojima, there is no doubt about that. While some people may think that the director is ready to retire, they are very wrong. As you can read here, the creator of works like Death Stranding or the recently announced OD is clear that he will not stop creating, something that can be great news for many followers of his works.

If you want to know the reason why this is so, a little further down we are going to leave you the words of the director himself assuring why he does not want to leave the industry. As we have told you, it is surely great news for some, deliveries like Metal Gear Solid are really loved in the world of video games, you can almost say that They are works of art for many people. That is why Kojima's continuity in this creative world is a respite for many.

Hideo Kojima is not going anywhere

These words come from the director himself, as usual, taking advantage of his Twitter personal profile. Just below these lines we will leave them translated for you so that everything is much easier and yes, we already told you that the love that Kojima feels for creating video games is simply spectacular, so as long as he can dedicate himself to it, there is no doubt that will continue to offer great works to his followers.

The reason I am independent and advocate for a lifelong career is because for me “creating things” is no longer a job. That's why there is no retirement. Creating things is living. One more thing. In the video game industry, there are very few people who have managed to become independent from a major video game production studio, whether in Japan or abroad. Even eight years ago, when I started my own company, everyone opposed me, including my peers, colleagues and family, who said, “It will never work!” They said it was impossible without the financial and organizational strength of a company. However, someone needs to show that this is an old-fashioned way of thinking. Young creators must have freedom of choice. This is one of the reasons I keep “creating things.”

— HIDEOKOJIMA (@HIDEOKOJIMA_EN) December 16, 2023

You see, no matter how many years pass, it seems that as long as his head and body hold out, Hideo Kojima intends to continue in this world. Of course, from here we also gladly accept this proposal, it is not every day that you can see such impressive deliveries like the ones this director does. In addition, he remembers that now the release of Death Stranding 2 is also pending and of course, we also have to see how people react to OD, the exclusive game that the creator has made for Xbox.

