Something logical having Death Stranding 2 and OD in production.

Hideo Kojima is one of the most recognized geniuses in the video game industry.

Join the conversation

Hideo Kojima is a true genius of our industry, and it has rarely managed to disappoint us. From the entire Metal Gear franchise to Death Stranding, he has shown several times that he is capable of giving us some of the best games in history, which is why in recent times Users are quite excited to be able to play Death Stranding 2 and OD. Of course, this keeps the Japanese creative quite busy, so it is quite normal for him to be tired to some extent, but we live in an industry in which it is rare for this to be expressed in a clear and direct way.

To maintain his line of being totally different from the majority of creatives in this medium, Hideo Kojima has decided to share his feelings through his X/Twitter accountsomething that should probably be more common, but since it is not, it has ended up putting fans on alert.

Even so, as you can see below, in the comments of Hideo Kojima's original post, we can see quite a few comments of support and concern, thus demonstrating that not everything in the video game industry is hate. Likewise, we can see how many people recommend taking a break, something that some fans probably wouldn't like too much, since it would delay certain releases, but in reality It would be the best for this renowned developer.

I’m just too tired and exhausted these days. — HIDEOKOJIMA (@HIDEOKOJIMA_EN) December 19, 2023

After this publication he has not commented anything more on the matter.and he has continued making his classic posts in which he recommends some interesting movies or series, or simply shares his food.

Everything that Hideo Kojima will offer us in the future

As we have already said, it makes perfect sense that Hideo Kojima suffers from some fatiguenot only because he recently turned 60 (although it may not seem like it), but because as we have already mentioned, he is currently immersed in two projects: the sequel to Death Stranding and OD, which are respectively his game with PlayStation and the one he is making in collaboration with Microsoft.

Of course, we will still have to wait a while to see these launches come true, but it is exciting to see the future that the Japanese genius has prepared for us.

Join the conversation