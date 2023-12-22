It seems that the recognitions towards The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom do not stop: today we bring you one more starring its director, Hidemaro Fujibayashi.

And the creative has been recognized in 'Variety500' for his impact on the media industry. His work has been without a doubt fundamental to the success of The Legend of Zelda franchise on Nintendo Switch. He began his run in the series by working on handheld games through Capcom, and went on to lead iconic titles like Skyward Sword for the Wii.

His most notable contribution was in Breath of the Wild for Switch, which was a resounding success for both the game and the console. Tears of the Kingdom, released in 2023, has also become a huge success, selling more than 10 million copies in its first three days and winning awards at the Game Awards.

This year has been especially strong for Zeldabeing one of the best-selling and best-rated games in 2023. Now we have to add this recognition to its list of achievements.

