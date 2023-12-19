Hideki Kamiya, who has worked on projects such as Viewtiful Joe and Okami, has expressed interest in returning to these franchises in the past. Now we receive more statements on this topic.

The creative recently left PlatinumGames and later explained why. He has now spoken out about video game development. According to Genki on X/Twitter, Kamiya has a simple but fun method for uniting his teams: the keywords. This approach demonstrates how creative leaders sometimes find inspiration and motivate others in unexpectedly simple ways, like saying “make it visible.”

Take as an example the case of Devil May Crywith the keyword “stylized and tough action”, or that of Viewtiful Joe, where the keyword was “Viewtiful”. It seems that Hideki Kamiya gives a lot of prominence to these keywords in the development:

Hideki Kamiya said that sometimes for a project he likes to use keywords to help guide & unite the staff. For Devil May Cry the keywords were “Stylish Hard Action” and during checks he was like “more ‘Stylish’” with Viewtiful Joe the keyword was “Viewtiful” lol pic.twitter.com/0al9xk5G1Y — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) December 19, 2023

