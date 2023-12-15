One of the news that surprised the video game industry this year was the game of Hideki Kamiya of Platinumgames. The creative did not explain the reasons why he made the decision of drop out of the studybut finally broke the silence.

Until now, the creative had not expanded around the reasons why he decided to leave the Japanese study that helped form, but had limited himself to saying that it was for “some differences“And that it was best to abandon it.

However, in a new interview Kamiya deepened more about what led him to make that decision and how their colleagues reacted.

Why did Hideki Kamiya abandon Platinumgames?

Kamiya explained that the main reason for his decision was loss of trustwhich took place from a difference in the beliefs of the creative with those of the study.

“My work in Platinumgames was based on A trust relationship With the company, “Kamiya said.” I decided to leave it because I felt that the direction that the company had taken was different from my beliefs as developer. Without that element of trust I could not continue working there, so I left to continue working in the way I consider correct“.

Kamiya's response is something ambiguous, but explained that it has to do with the way he has games, hinting that Platinumgames no longer gave him the opportunity to develop them as he considered correct.

Hideki Kamiya and Platinumgames no longer shared the same ideals

“I don't see games as products, but like works of art. I want to put my crafts in games and offer Games that can only be made by Hideki Kamiya For players to enjoy Hideki Kamiya games exactly how they are. I decided to leave the company and forge my own way to continue making games that reflect the developers who did them, “added the creative.

The creative revealed that he made the decision after talking with his colleague of yesteryear Atsushi Inaba, Head of the study. While the 2 differed in their ways of thinking, Kamiya says they talked and both were satisfied with the conclusion which they arrived.

“My main intention is to keep me faithful to the philosophy of 'Create things with freedom of thought'”Kamiya said.” Platinumgames has given priority to growth as a company. But I personally have no interest in growing a company for the good of corporate growth. The desire to make interesting games is The first step for meso I want be faithful to that. 'Create things with freedom of thought' means that if my friends meet and say that they would like to work with me, I want to consider ways to collaborate with them for this to happen, So we can create games together“.

Hideki Kamiya regretted no longer to work with his colleagues in Platinumgames

The reaction of the study developers, however, was different. Some development teams were put sad And there were those who talked with the creative in private and Some even cried And others expressed that they considered their decision something irresponsible.

“I never took my role in the company lightly, but I realized at that time that they trusted me more than I imagined. The fact that many of the team were sad made me think deeply about it. (… ) Some of them told me that they came to work in Platinumgames because They wanted to work with me specifically“The developer confessed in the interview with IGN.

However, he made it clear that he does not regret having made the decision to leave the study.

“I think it was the right decision And it was a decision that I made from respect for me own posture as a developer. However, it makes me sad that I will not be able to work with my team's staff. I'm sorry about that“The creative said.

What do you think of Hideki Kamiya's departure from Platinumgames? Tell us in the comments.

