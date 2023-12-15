This news may interest Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about Hideki Kamiya's PlatinumGames game.

Specifically, it seems that this creative has explained why he has left the company. Kamiya left PlatinumGames at the end of September due to differences in the company's management and your vision as a developer.

Now he has highlighted the importance of trust in his work and his desire to create games as personal works of art. You want to offer unique experiences that reflect your creative vision. His departure wasn't motivated by a specific project in mind or working with someone else, but rather to follow his own path and create games that are authentic to his style.

We leave you with his words, shared in a recent meeting with IGN:

My work with PlatinumGames was based on a relationship of trust with the company. I decided to leave because I felt that the direction the company was taking was different from my beliefs as a developer. Without that element of trust I couldn't continue working there, so I left, so I could continue working in what I consider to be the right way. I don't think of games as products, but as works of art. I want to put my art into games and offer games that only Hideki Kamiya can create, so that players can enjoy Hideki Kamiya games exactly as they are. I decided to leave the company and forge my own path, to continue creating games that reflect the developers who created them.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.