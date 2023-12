After half an hour, Staphorst took the lead against DVS'33. Emiel Kwant went alone to the goalkeeper and calmly scored to make it 1-0. With that lead, Staphorst also went to tea. After the break, both teams had good chances, but the three points remained with Staphorst and with this the team continued the advance of the last few weeks. It now has 19 points, making it fourteenth.