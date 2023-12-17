loading…

Hezbollah announced that its forces had launched missile strikes against three Israeli military sites. Photo/Anadolu

BEIRUT – Missiles Hizbullah Lebanon attacks three military sites Israel along the border of the two countries on Saturday. The Iran-backed group claimed its attacks resulted in many casualties and injuries among Zionist soldiers.

In a statement, quoted by Anadolu, Sunday (17/12/2023), Hezbollah said two of the three sites targeted were the Ramim and Metulla military sites.”

“We also targeted the Israeli military site at Birket Rishe off the Lebanese border with missiles,” Hezbollah said.

“The targets were hit with complete accuracy, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries among Israeli soldiers,” Hezbollah continued.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military on Saturday claimed that it had shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the Lebanese border.

“Following warnings about the infiltration of enemy aircraft in the north of the country, air defense forces intercepted an enemy aircraft crossing from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory,” Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

“Another enemy plane that crossed Lebanese territory and crashed in the Margaliot area was also detected,” he said.

“The Israeli Defense Forces attacked Lebanese territory with artillery,” continued Hagari.

Hagari did not comment on Hezbollah's claims of missile attacks on three Israeli military sites, which he said resulted in heavy casualties.

Tensions flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions come amid Israel's ongoing military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

