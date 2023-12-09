loading…

Hezbollah troops hold military exercises in southern Lebanon, May 21, 2023. Photo/AP

BEIRUT – Lebanese Hezbollah announced on Friday (8/12/2023) that it carried out eight military operations attacking Israeli military sites off Lebanon’s southern border. The attack is claimed to have caused direct casualties.

The party said, in a statement obtained by Anadolu Agency, that its fighters, “Attacked the Masgav Am Israel site with appropriate weapons.”

The armed political organization added its fighters targeted, “The Al-Raheb site and launched a direct attack on it and attacked the Ruweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shabaa Farms area with appropriate weapons and carried out a direct attack.”

Hezbollah noted that its fighters also targeted radar locations in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farm, the Israeli site Al-Abad and the Mitat barracks across the Lebanese city of Rmeish.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported, “An Israeli helicopter attacked a house in the town of Marwahin, while Israeli artillery fire hit other areas in southern Lebanon including the towns of Shihin, Zibqin, Khiam and Odaisseh.”

He added, “Israeli artillery targeted the areas of Al-Tarash, Al-Jabal, Al-Dabaka, Ras Al-Dhahr, and the northern and southern outskirts of the city of Mays Al-Jabal, from the direction of the cities of Hula and Blida, in the south of the country.”

“The suburbs of Khiam and Odaisseh were targeted by Israeli artillery fire, which resulted in the Kopi Express cottage in Odaisseh being targeted, burning it completely and causing damage to shops in the area,” he explained.

The agency indicated, “Israeli artillery also targeted the western outskirts of Tair Harfa city, the Labouneh area, Wadi Hamul, and the outskirts of Ain Ebel city.”

Instead, the Lebanese army announced, “The army hospital center in the southern city of Ain Ebel, was bombed by the Israeli enemy, causing material damage but no casualties.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side regarding Hezbollah’s statement as of 16:36 GMT.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah and Palestinian factions have exchanged fire with Israeli soldiers on the Lebanon-Israel border “in solidarity with the Gaza Strip,” which has been the target of devastating Israeli aggression since October 7.

The Israeli army has launched a devastating aggression and devastating siege across the Gaza Strip, leaving 17,487 people dead and 46,480 injured and causing massive infrastructure damage, as well as an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”, according to official Palestinian and UN sources.

(she)