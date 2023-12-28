loading…

BEIRUT – The Israeli army said on Wednesday (27/12/2023) that three drones laden with explosives were fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

Anadolu Agency reported that an Israeli military statement said the drone landed in the Mount Dov area near the border with Lebanon. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli army said 10 rockets were also launched at the Kiryat Shmona settlement, causing damage to homes and infrastructure.

The Israeli military said its troops responded to a source of gunfire in southern Lebanon.

Tensions flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The latest fighting between Hezbollah and Israel occurred in line with the genocide carried out by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“Islamic Resistance fighters, at 10.00 on Wednesday, 12/27/2023, targeted newly established Israeli enemy command positions in the vicinity of the naval location with appropriate weapons,” said the Resistance News Network Channel report.

“Islamic Resistance Fighters, at 12.00 on Wednesday, 27/12/2023, targeted the Israeli enemy army special forces tent south of the Duhairah position with a guided missile. “They carried out direct attacks and caused casualties among their personnel, resulting in deaths and injuries,” the report said.