Hezbollah intensifies attacks on Israel, more and more Zionist soldiers fall. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has carried out numerous attacks on Israeli-occupied locations in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. That caused the Zionist army to fall.

The movement announced the developments through 10 consecutive statements detailing its attacks on sites all located on the country’s borders with the occupied territories.

“The operation was carried out in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance,” Hezbollah said in a statement to Lebanon’s al-Manar television network, reported by Press TV.

Hezbollah identified some of the targeted locations as the al-Marj Site and the Ramim Forest in the villages of Hounin, Ma’ayan Baruch, and al-Jerdah in occupied Lebanon.

The targeted locations were all attacked with precise weapons resulting in direct hits.

On several occasions, Hezbollah resistance fighters targeted “Israeli army gatherings…, causing casualties.”

Also on Thursday, the Israeli military reported that an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanese territory had resulted in one death.

The regime’s military has carried out sporadic attacks on Lebanese territory since October 7, when it launched a war in Gaza, triggering exchanges of fire with Hezbollah.

Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement Hezbollah fired 48 Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military base. The movement has vowed to continue carrying out retaliatory operations as long as the regime continues its war against the besieged Palestinian territories.