Four goals in the first few days, a goal against Inter and then the fast. What's happening to the Serbian striker?

Giovanni Albanese

19 December 2023 (change at 09:08) – Turin

Five goals in almost half the season: few. Dusan Vlahovic had deluded for the second consecutive season, with those four goals in the opening days of the championship. Then the Serbian stopped, breaking his goal drought against Inter after more than two months without a goal. Juve's 9 is closer to what Max Allegri would like in the non-possession phase: because he plays more for the team and less for himself. Of course, the goal component is not trivial and does not go unnoticed, especially after the gesture made in the last match against Genoa in favor of Federico Chiesa.

the message

—

“The penalty taker is Vlahovic, evidently he wasn't calm and let Chiesa beat him”, Allegri's immediate comment immediately after the match in Genoa. In reality, Dusan may have given his teammate and friend the chance to return to scoring goals, after more than two months of nothing for him too, considering that he had also won the penalty kick personally. The latest social message published by the center forward on Instagram doesn't seem so random: “You know, we know”, we read on an image that immortalizes him in an embrace with Chiesa. Words which, combined with the cuddles received from his teammates at Marassi, could make Dusan more of a team man than a soloist

performance

—

The situation regarding performance has changed little: up until now Vlahovic has scored little, decidedly less than expected. Last year his season was in fact affected quite a bit by pubalgia problems, so much so that the World Championship in Qatar was also compromised. This year, apart from a few minor ailments managed promptly together with the healthcare staff, he is having good continuity of employment. Yet, excluding a few unlucky occasions, Vlahovic's impact on Juventus' season cannot be considered satisfactory for now. Not even for himself, who is certainly not satisfied.

shoulder

—

To optimize his characteristics, Vlahovic needs a partner who plays close to him: at the beginning of the season Allegri had asked Chiesa to act as a second striker, in the central sector of the pitch, so as to also increase the number of shots on goal and possibly the markings. Max's plan only partially worked, considering that the Juventus number 7 maintained the tendency to act very wide, especially on the left. On the last few occasions it was a midfielder, starting from midfielder, who supported the Serbian more: in the last match that job fell to Miretti, who didn't do badly, but more quality and effectiveness would be needed.

scenario

—

Vlahovic seems to be more in a position to be dangerous when he is accompanied by Rabiot, or by Milik deployed as a second striker: at that point, however, there is less freedom for Chiesa in the non-possession phase, so Allegri is often found to make a compromise to maintain tactical balance. Isn't Dusan calm? At the moment the hypothesis does not find too much confirmation: of course, the player would like to score more, which is why he is trying in every way to maintain concentration and isolate himself as much as possible from the voices around him, who would like him to be less serene than he really is.

