Hermès, the legal battle for the inheritance worth over 10 billion. “He's like a son to him”

The case breaks out Hermes. Nicolas' decision Puechthe brand's largest shareholder, to leave a large part of the legacy to his household 10.4 billion euros of shares in his possession provoked the reaction, including judicial, of the old designated heirs. The foundation Isocratesfounded by Puech and in 2011 indicated as heir, – we read in Repubblica – has started a legal battle. Reported on domestic per circumvention of incapable person. Smoke comes out of the chimney of the house with a hundred windows. He finds it hard to define it as a chalet, on the other hand it was a hotel at high altitude. Billionaire Nicolas Puech80 years old, fifth generation heir of Thierry Hermès, the founder of the Parisian luxury factory, bought the propertyhe had it restored to the original yellow ocher and therefore he handed it to the man who accompanied his men last twenty years. Let's talk about gardener, 51 years old, Moroccan origins, a Spanish wife, two children. Here, at altitude, they call it, in turn, “Nicolas' son“.



Who is he? seventh richest man in France with a wealth estimated at 10.4 billion euros (and was, for example, the 35th richest in the world). The name of gardener – continues Repubblica – it must remain secret, however: Switzerland does not like to make matters known hereditary that concern it, even more so if it is an economic and legal act opened a fierce conflict. It is the most beautiful residence among the eighteen that make up the entire Ferret, the last village of the valley of the same name in the Canton of Valais, French Switzerland just across the border with Italy. “Often – say the locals – we see the billionaire and the Moroccan together in town. The all-rounder comes to do the shopping at the supermarket, sometimes with his wife. When she is with Mr. Nicolas It's like seeing a son with the father, and vice versa. It is understood that between the two there is an affectiona mutual one protection“.

