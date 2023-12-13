Fashion, the Hermès family “breaks the bank” throughout Europe with assets worth over 140 billion euros

Il Hermès heritage is the tastiest on the Old Continent. The French luxury brand is worth 151 billion euros, which gives the historic maison founded in 1837 by a craftsman of riding saddles the roof of Europe according to what he drew up recente Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Not only that, the descendants of the brand have scored a growth in overall assets of 59% in the last year alonein line with the surprising trend of stock that has risen 1000% in the last 13 years. As Pambianco reports, too Hermes worldwide gives competitors a hard time, placing fifthpreceded only by Mars and Koch of the United States, the Thani, the ruling family of Qatar, and the Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

“Hermès has been successful by maintaining its originality and singularity. The family is one of the secrets and the main assets of the brand’s success. They are the custodians of its heritage and know how to evolve it without a revolution,” David Dubois, associate professor of marketing at Insead Business School, told Bloomberg.

But another issue related to billionaire assets has also been taking center stage in recent weeks, namely that relating to requests made by a domestic worker of the last descendant of the founder Nicolas Puechan 80-year-old without direct heirs, who decided to adopt his butler, leaving him a fortune of almost 10 billion Swiss francs in shares.

In 2014 Puech left his corporate roles although he remained the largest individual shareholder of the brand with a 5 percent stake. His decision was not appreciated by Isocrates Foundation, the NGO founded in 2011 by Puech himself for the protection and promotion of public debate she should have been the sole recipient of the fortune. Therefore a legal battle has begun the outcome of which is anything but predictable.

