The Hermes store in via Montenapoleone in Milan

Hermés, inheritance tussle between engineer and domestic worker: 10 billion “up for grabs”

The Nicolas Puech’s “inheritance” issuefifth degree descendant of the founder Thierry Hermes, it burns more than the vicissitudes of that of Silvio Berlusconi, and certainly has a much higher value; precisely more than double. In the center is the servant of Moroccan origin from Puechwho, as an heir, will receive an estate from his employer in his will shares worth 10 billion euros. The other substantial difference is that in this case we are not talking about the legacy of a deceased person but of an elderly man of 80 years still perfectly in his mental faculties. In fact, it is not the control of the luxury brand that is at stake, but “simply” il 5% which Puech, having no wife or children, would like to assure to his subordinate.

However, the Swiss Isocrate Foundation is putting a spoke in his wheels – chaired by Puech – who claims the right to inheritance on the basis of a previous will. The former “Nicolas Puech Foundation” was born in 2011 with 10 million francs of endowment from Puech’s bank account and continues to live thanks to his contributions pursuing the statutory purpose of encouraging public debate and the fight against disinformation.

As Il Corriere reports, in this apparent contradiction there is an unclear side to the story but many elements seem to converge favorably towards the domestic. His identity is not known but it is known that he has a wife and two children. His “enemy” is the agricultural engineer Nicolas Borsinger, a life as a Red Cross leader and now intransigent general secretary of the Isocrate Foundation: iThe new will is null and void, he claims. Even if it is written by the president.

Few in the world have the operating margins of Hermes (40% in 2022) which allowed it to pay a dividend of 837 million this year. This means that the 51-year-old Moroccan can collect around forty million a year from dividends alone. The only thing that stands in the way of this dream of wealth is the Isocrates Foundation of Zion. Who knows, they might find an agreement, “for the sake of luxury”.

