Just a little over a year ago Kawasaki presented the first hybrid motorcycle from the Japanese company at Eicma, promising that it would be the first in the world to be mass-produced. After testing it in October 2023, Kawasaki presented its sister Z 7 Hybrid at Eicma, a naked developed on the same platform, with a steel trellis frame and hybrid engine; composed of a 451 cc parallel twin-cylinder thermal unit alongside the 9 kW electric unit. On this platform it was quite predictable that other proposals would arriveand now here comes a clue from the drawings attached to some patent applications: the third hybrid model it could be a Versys. A good choice in our opinion, since the peculiarity of that engine is precisely the plasticity of the delivery, which goes well with a tourist guide.

Specifically, the patent illustrates a cooling system similar to the one used on the Ninja and Z 7, and the hybrid engine is clearly visible next to it. A news leak? It could be, but it would seem to be a strategy to anticipate the arrival of the Versys Hybrid, which it would be a real revolution within a segment that is very popular in this period and on our continent.