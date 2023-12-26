BMW only dared to build an M (F97) with the third generation of the X3. We know what one of the E83 generation would have looked like thanks to this cool project.

BMW is not necessarily the founder of the SUV craze, but the fact that BMW dared to do crazy things with their X range has given a boost to the SUV world of today. The X5, together with the Mercedes M-Class and the Range Rover, was a car where off-road capability became secondary to being a lifestyle item for the city.

BMW X3

BMW was also one of the first to sense that an SUV is more than an off-road vehicle and with the introduction of the first X3 it was officially referred to as a Sports Activity Vehicle. The X3 was not a king on dirt and so the high ground clearance was only to let you sit higher in the car. Did that work? Walk around your neighborhood and then come back.

X3 M

So there was a time when BMW was a bit cautious with their SUVs and crossovers. The brand therefore refused to let their sacred M take care of an SUV or SAV. There has never been an X5 M (E53), only with the E70 generation did BMW want to see if it would work. The answer was yes and since then almost everything from BMW has been equipped with an M version. The third generation X3 (G01) also became an X3 M (F97). Which is of course very simply an X3 with the S58 engine on a modified chassis. We wanted to say 'just an M3 engine', but funny enough the X3 with S58 came before the M3 (G80).

X3 M E83

Anyway, BMW only introduced an M-SUV from 2007 onwards and was still somewhat cautious. You could write an X3 M on your stomach with the first generation (E83), the thickest version was the xDrive35i with the N52 in-line six (268 hp). Not crazy, but not a real M. That can be done differently.

This is evident from what we find in a home-based project. If BMW had built an X3 M at the time of the E83, it would have been something like this. Someone has placed the block of the BMW M3 (E46), the well-known S54, in the front of an X3. Period correct, we like that.

It does fit. This BMW X3 M E83 is also sure to move forward. The S54 is no slouch with 343 hp, but given the K&N open air filter, it will probably come out a little more. The X3 in question has 213,000 miles (342,790 km), but the engine has a little less than 225,000 kilometers. Maintenance was also carried out during the conversion.

Moe

The body of the BMW X3 looks fine considering its age and mileage, except for the very dull headlights. Slightly aftermarket looking rims and a BC Racing coilover have been added, although it looks fine. An M bumper set could also not be missing, although there are not many hints that this is an X3 M with S54.

That makes these kinds of projects fun anyway, otherwise it all just seems standard. In addition to Apple CarPlay on the screen (top), an M3 steering wheel and the manual gearbox of the M3, you have to look carefully. Oh yes, in case you were wondering: the drive on this X3 was on all four wheels, but currently this BMW X3 M is rear-wheel drive. This can be undone, according to the seller.

Kopen

A special Frankenstein creation, this BMW X3 M. This was really crazy at the time, even for BMW. Today you wonder why it was never built. If you want to buy this X3 M, you have to travel to Atlanta in the US, or view the advertisement on M3list.

This article Here, the BMW X3 M we never got appeared first on Ruetir.