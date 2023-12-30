As per tradition, the 24h of Daytona will officially open the new season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, which in the last two weeks of January will see the contenders of the American series, plus some 'guests', battle on the Florida track.

The prototypes of the LMDh and LMP2 Classes will spend 10 intense days, as well as the GT3 of GTD PRO and GTD in the United States, starting as always with the week of Roar Before the 24 tests which will serve to best prepare for the following weekend's race .

We start on January 19th with the first Free Practice sessions, while on Sunday 21st the battle will be for Qualifying, which after the elimination of the Qualifying Race seen a couple of years ago will once again determine the official starting grid.

After a few days' break, on Thursday 26th we return to work with more Free Practice because then on Saturday 28th, when it will be 7.40pm in Italy, we will have the green light for the 24h.

Considering the 6 hour time difference that separates us from Daytona, let's see what the times of track activities are foreseen by the first provisional program published by IMSA one month before the event. We remind you that Qualifying and the Race will be broadcast live by IMSA TV.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Action on the track

ROAR BEFORE THE 24

Friday 19 January

Session 1: 5pm-6.30pm

Session 2: 10.15pm-12.00am

Saturday 20 January

Session 3: 5.15pm-6.45pm

Session 4: 9.10pm-10.10pm

Sunday 21 January

Session 5: 00;30-2;30

Session 6: 7.25pm-7.50pm

Qualifying: 19:55

24h THE DAYTONA 2024

Thursday 26 January

Free Practice 1: 4.05pm-5.35pm

Free Practice 2: 8.10pm-9.55pm

Friday 27 January

Free Practice 3: 00.35-2.05

Free Practice 4: 5.20pm-6.20pm

Saturday 28 January

We are: 19:40