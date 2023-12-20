With a press release, the company informed of the progress of work on the 70,000-seat facility in the Milanese hinterland, managed by Populous. And the first popular poll starts

Matteo Nava

December 19th – 3.33pm – MILAN

“FC Internazionale Milano is strongly committed to the project of our new stadium which could be built on the outskirts of Milan, in the municipality of Rozzano”. Thus begins the Nerazzurri's statement on the club's new home, planned in Rozzano after the failure of the San Siro project shared with Milan. Inter's note is accompanied by a new image of the project hypothesis, seen from above.

The note

—

“The project, managed by the international studio Populous – continues the press release – involves the construction of a modern, sustainable, accessible facility, surrounded by greenery and equipped with refreshment areas, shops and services”. Inter then also confirms the capacity of the stadium and the services planned: “A 70,000 seat sports facility, designed to provide the best comfort and an exciting and immersive experience for fans, which can contribute to the development of the city and which can be easily connected with the center of Milan, integrating with the existing infrastructure. Outside, a sports citadel and reception spaces for fans and all the people who frequent the district will be created, in continuity with the surrounding park and usable for 365 days per year”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

bureaucracy and the public

—

The company press release then ends by explaining at what point in the process the club is at and, above all, underlining the use of discussion with its fans, who are already called into question with the first of numerous surveys: “The planning process, officially started with the acquisition of the exclusive right on the area owned by Infrafin, it is continuing through the work of the Populous architecture studio and frequent meetings of the Club's Top Management with the institutions and stakeholders involved. The project will revolve around the ideas and the needs of the fans: with this objective, a survey has been launched which will involve the entire Nerazzurri community. The collection of opinions, which begins today with a survey dedicated to traffic issues, will continue, in the coming months, with further issues relating to new home of Inter”.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED