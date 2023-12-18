There are still two months to go until the start of the 2024 World Superbike season, but there is already a lot of anticipation because the starting grid looks decidedly interesting. Many changes, novelties and also confirmations that will make the next championship exciting and, why not, full of surprises.
We start with Alvaro Bautista, the man to beat and highly confirmed in the official Ducati team. The Aruba team will boast an exceptional line-up, with two world champions. Alongside the Spaniard we will in fact find Nicolò Bulega, who moves up from Supersport as reigning champion and takes the place of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will be working for the Motocorsa team.
Here is the other big news of the season, represented by Jonathan Rea, who will wear blue riding the official team's Yamaha. The six-time world champion embraces a new project and will share the garage with the confirmed Andrea Locatelli. The Northern Irishman's place in Kawasaki is taken by Axel Bassani, who makes his debut with an official bike and will join Alex Lowes.
The GRT pair with Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner is confirmed, as is the Honda duo formed by Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, as well as Danilo Petrucci again with Barni. Instead, BMW is renewed, which will see Scott Redding in the Bonovo team together with Garrett Gerloff. The official line-up will instead be made up of the confirmed Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatliogu, who will make his debut on the M 1000 RR for a new major project.
One name in particular catches the eye when scrolling through the entry list: Andrea Iannone. The rider from Vasto has ended his disqualification and is back on track at full speed. He does it with the Goeleven-designed Ducati, with which he relaunches himself starting from the Superbike. New start also for Sam Lowes, who leaves Moto2 and makes his debut in the series derivatives with the Marc VDS team, also making his debut in the championship. Entirely renewed line-up for the MIE team, which sees Tarran Mackenzie making his debut in SBK together with Adam Norrodin. The formation of the Puccetti team has been confirmed, featuring Tito Rabat.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Start of the race
ENTRY LIST WORLDSBK 2024
N°
the ball
NAZ
MOTO
TEAM
1
1
Alvaro Bautista
ESP
Ducati Panigale V4R
Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
2
11
Nicolò Bulega
ITA
Ducati Panigale V4R
Aruba.it Racing – Ducati
3
55
Andrea Locatelli
ITA
Yamaha YZF-R1
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
4
65
Jonathan Rea
GBR
Yamaha YZF-R1
Pata Prometeon Yamaha
5
22
Alex Lowes
GBR
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
6
47
Axel Bassani
ITA
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
7
77
Dominique Aegerter
SUI
Yamaha YZF-R1
GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
8
87
Remy Gardner
OUT OF
Yamaha YZF-R1
GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
9
7
Iker Lecuona
ESP
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Team HRC
10
97
Xavi Virgo
ESP
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Team HRC
11
21
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
ITA
Ducati Panigale V4R
Team Motocorsa Racing
12
9
Danilo Petrucci
ITA
Ducati Panigale V4R
Barni Spark Racing Team
13
31
Garrett Gerloff
USA
BMW M 1000 RR
Bonovo Action BMW
14
45
Scott Redding
GBR
BMW M 1000 RR
Bonovo Action BMW
15
54
Toprak Razgatlioglu
SHOULD
BMW M 1000 RR
Rokit BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
16
60
Michael van der Mark
NED
BMW M 1000 RR
Rokit BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
17
29
Andrea Iannone
ITA
Ducati Panigale V4R
Team Goeleven
18
5
Phillip Oettl
GER
Yamaha YZF-R1
GMT94 Yamaha
19
28
Bradley Ray
GBR
Yamaha YZF-R1
Yamaha MotoXRacing WorldSBK Team
20
27
Adam Norrodin
BUT
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Petronas MIE Racing Honda
21
95
Tarran MacKenzie
GBR
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Petronas MIE Racing Honda
22
53
Tito Rabat
ESP
Kawasaki ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
23
14
Sam Lowes
GBR
Ducati Panigale V4R
ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
Read also:
Leave a Reply