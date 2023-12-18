There are still two months to go until the start of the 2024 World Superbike season, but there is already a lot of anticipation because the starting grid looks decidedly interesting. Many changes, novelties and also confirmations that will make the next championship exciting and, why not, full of surprises.

We start with Alvaro Bautista, the man to beat and highly confirmed in the official Ducati team. The Aruba team will boast an exceptional line-up, with two world champions. Alongside the Spaniard we will in fact find Nicolò Bulega, who moves up from Supersport as reigning champion and takes the place of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will be working for the Motocorsa team.

Here is the other big news of the season, represented by Jonathan Rea, who will wear blue riding the official team's Yamaha. The six-time world champion embraces a new project and will share the garage with the confirmed Andrea Locatelli. The Northern Irishman's place in Kawasaki is taken by Axel Bassani, who makes his debut with an official bike and will join Alex Lowes.

The GRT pair with Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner is confirmed, as is the Honda duo formed by Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, as well as Danilo Petrucci again with Barni. Instead, BMW is renewed, which will see Scott Redding in the Bonovo team together with Garrett Gerloff. The official line-up will instead be made up of the confirmed Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatliogu, who will make his debut on the M 1000 RR for a new major project.

One name in particular catches the eye when scrolling through the entry list: Andrea Iannone. The rider from Vasto has ended his disqualification and is back on track at full speed. He does it with the Goeleven-designed Ducati, with which he relaunches himself starting from the Superbike. New start also for Sam Lowes, who leaves Moto2 and makes his debut in the series derivatives with the Marc VDS team, also making his debut in the championship. Entirely renewed line-up for the MIE team, which sees Tarran Mackenzie making his debut in SBK together with Adam Norrodin. The formation of the Puccetti team has been confirmed, featuring Tito Rabat.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Start of the race

ENTRY LIST WORLDSBK 2024

N°

the ball

NAZ

MOTO

TEAM

1

1

Alvaro Bautista

ESP

Ducati Panigale V4R

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

2

11

Nicolò Bulega

ITA

Ducati Panigale V4R

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

3

55

Andrea Locatelli

ITA

Yamaha YZF-R1

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

4

65

Jonathan Rea

GBR

Yamaha YZF-R1

Pata Prometeon Yamaha

5

22

Alex Lowes

GBR

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

6

47

Axel Bassani

ITA

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

7

77

Dominique Aegerter

SUI

Yamaha YZF-R1

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

8

87

Remy Gardner

OUT OF

Yamaha YZF-R1

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

9

7

Iker Lecuona

ESP

Honda CBR1000RR-R

Team HRC

10

97

Xavi Virgo

ESP

Honda CBR1000RR-R

Team HRC

11

21

Michael Ruben Rinaldi

ITA

Ducati Panigale V4R

Team Motocorsa Racing

12

9

Danilo Petrucci

ITA

Ducati Panigale V4R

Barni Spark Racing Team

13

31

Garrett Gerloff

USA

BMW M 1000 RR

Bonovo Action BMW

14

45

Scott Redding

GBR

BMW M 1000 RR

Bonovo Action BMW

15

54

Toprak Razgatlioglu

SHOULD

BMW M 1000 RR

Rokit BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

16

60

Michael van der Mark

NED

BMW M 1000 RR

Rokit BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

17

29

Andrea Iannone

ITA

Ducati Panigale V4R

Team Goeleven

18

5

Phillip Oettl

GER

Yamaha YZF-R1

GMT94 Yamaha

19

28

Bradley Ray

GBR

Yamaha YZF-R1

Yamaha MotoXRacing WorldSBK Team

20

27

Adam Norrodin

BUT

Honda CBR1000RR-R

Petronas MIE Racing Honda

21

95

Tarran MacKenzie

GBR

Honda CBR1000RR-R

Petronas MIE Racing Honda

22

53

Tito Rabat

ESP

Kawasaki ZX-10RR

Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

23

14

Sam Lowes

GBR

Ducati Panigale V4R

ELF Marc VDS Racing Team

Read also: