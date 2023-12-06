Actor Henry Thomas already knows what it is to play a superhero and does not want to return to this type of character.

Henry Thomas began his film career very young, as Elliott from ET The Extra-Terrestrial (1982). He has now starred in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, based on the novels by Stephen King. But you have to remember that he left his mark on the DC Universe as Dr. Mid-Nite and the voice of Chuck on The CW series Stargirl.

Therefore, it is interesting to know if he would like to return to another superhero series or movie, but it seems that Henry Thomas is focused on exploring and challenging his talent in other types of roles.

This is how he explains it:

“Well, you know, I just got off the strike and I need a job. I’m not going to say no (Laughs). I have to admit that I’m not really (and never have been) crazy about the superhero genre. “I appreciate it and I was into comics a little bit when I was a kid, but I never got into it.”

“I feel like it has become the western of our time. It is an exaggerated genre. I know it’s gotten a lot of criticism for not being real cinema and all that, which, arguably, is entertainment and people have responded to those things. “That’s what we should do anyway, but at the same time, I’d like to see something new.”

Henry Thomas

“I would like to see a resurgence of historical or perhaps mainstream fantasy genre films. It would be great. There are many stories that can be told that have not yet been told.” Henry Thomas revealed in an interview with JW.

For now, superhero cinema is suffering a downturn, since films like The Flash or The Marvels are not even profitable. However, there are still a few years where new stories will be released in both Marvel Studios and DC Comics. So lovers of the genre have nothing to fear.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.