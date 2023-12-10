Biancocelesti disappointing away from home once again; precious point for the hosts, with 10 men for a quarter of an hour for the red card for Duda. Great back-heel goal from the ex in the 23rd minute of the first half, then in the 70th minute the yellow-blue equalizer

From our correspondent Stefano Cieri

9 December 2023 (change at 5.45pm) – VERONA

Lazio once again unable to manage an initial advantage, Verona once again good at recovering from a disadvantage. Thus Bentegodi’s match ends 1-1. A useful draw for the home team, which moves the table at the end of a match led uphill by Zaccagni’s goal in the 23rd minute and which, in the last quarter of an hour, also has to face with the man less to the red to Duda. A very disappointing draw, however, for Lazio who continue to collect very little away from home and are moving further and further away from the Champions League zone.

EX’S GOAL

—

We start with Lazio who places themselves in the center of the ring in order to lead the way. Sarri brings back the former Casale and Zaccagni and for the rest proposes the team he has been focusing on lately. Baroni focuses on the usual 4-2-3-1 with the new Serdar as sub-striker, who is entrusted with the task of stamping out the opposing playmaker Rovella. Lazio leads the operations, but for the first twenty minutes they are limited to possession of the ball which they manage well up to twenty metres, but then they find no outlets forward, also because Verona are very concentrated and interpret their defensive game to perfection. However, in the 23rd minute there was a blaze that broke the balance. It was determined by a full-speed combination on the right between Lazzari and Felipe Anderson. After a double exchange between the two, it is the Brazilian who crosses low to the center of the area, where Zaccagni beats everyone to the punch and puts it in with a spectacular backheel. The player then does not celebrate as a sign of respect towards his former team. At that point, as it often has already done in similar situations, Lazio slows down and decides to manage the advantage. An attitude that encourages Verona to put their heads out of their shell. The hosts, however, did little until half-time. The only risk they create in the opposing area is a header from Ngonge which is intercepted by Immobile before he can worry Provedel. So we go to half-time with Lazio in the lead.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Henry’s peer

—

The second half begins with the replacement of Serdar with Lazovic. Baroni’s intent to give greater consistency to the offensive maneuver is clear. The new arrival places himself on the left of the trio of attacking midfielders, Ngonge goes to the center and Suslov to the right. The change does not produce any substantial changes, so Baroni makes two more in the 12th minute. Henry in for Djiuric and Hongla for Folorunsho. The sum of the three substitutions is happy, because he is one of the new players to collect the equalizing goal. Which arrives in the 25th minute. Ngonge’s cross that Provedel sees at the last minute and manages as best he can, the ball ends up at the feet of Suslov who puts it in the center where Henry anticipates everyone and scores the 1-1 goal. Lazio, who up to that point had managed to manage, even coming close to doubling their lead with Immobile, felt the pinch. Sarri runs for cover and inserts Pedro for Zaccagni and Castellanos for Immobile (then also Pellegrini for Hysaj and Vecino for Guendouzi). Two minutes later the Biancoceleste team scores again, once again with a former player (Casale heads a corner from Luis Alberto). But the goal was annulled after referee Ayroldi reviewed the action at VAR due to a push by Casale himself against Duda. Another three minutes pass and Duda is sent off for the second yellow card. With the extra man, Lazio threw themselves headlong into the opponent’s half of the field in search of a new advantage which however did not arrive because Verona closed themselves in their area and only allowed a couple of opportunities which first Castellanos and then Vecino did not capitalize on.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED