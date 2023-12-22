Henry Cavill as Superman and Geralt of Rivia

In his next film, Henry Cavill will show us a new facet, moving away from his best-known characters Superman or Geralt of Rivia.

The actor Henry Cavill became a world star thanks to his role as Superman in Man of Steel (2013), then he repeated the role on several occasions, but they restarted this Cinematic Universe and he was replaced by David Corenswet. We have also seen him as Geralt of Rivia in three seasons of The Witcher, but in the fourth he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

However, Henry Cavill's career, far from over, continues with very interesting projects. One of them is Argylle by Matthew Vaughn. Where the actor himself assures that he has given a very different interpretation to the other two roles that have made him world famous.

These are his words.

First we must remember that in the movie Argylle, actor Henry Cavill plays a fictional character created by writer Ellie Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard). This woman becomes involved in an espionage plot when agent Aidan (Sam Rockwell) recruits her.

Henry Cavill with Dua Lipa in Argylle

Therefore, Henry Cavill and Sam Rockwell had to match each other's physical performances. The actor admitted that bringing the scene to life was “complicated and complex”:

“Sam and I would look at each other and try to make sure we had similar moves. Certain moves worked better for him, so I would copy them, and then different moves elsewhere worked better for me, so he would copy them. “Fight scenes are complicated and complex, especially in a tight space like that with a lot of hard edges.”

“It's very nice to do these things when you have someone doing exactly the same job as you. So I do my part, or Sam does his thing and the other guy rests. The camera pans forward and we get a nice break. It was definitely a new way of doing things, but I enjoyed it. “It was a good challenge.” Henry Cavill commented in EW.

Argylle will be released on February 2, 2024. Do you want to see it? Below we leave you the trailer.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.