Games Workshop confirmed this week that it has signed contracts with Amazon Studios, to begin production of television series and films set in the Warhammer universe. And in a statement, where they say that this announcement is “The news that every Warhammer fan has been waiting for,” they also confirm that Henry Cavill will lead the production as Executive Producer of one of these series or films.

Actor who is known for his roles as Superman and Geralt in The Witcher series, but also for being an unconditional fan of Warhammer, among other popular franchises or sagas. In fact, according to the rumors of his departure from The Witcher series, there would have been his dedication so that what was brought to the screen was accurate in the tradition and canon of the novels, tending differences with the writers of the Netflix production. . Something that should excite Warhammer fans.

Part of Games Workshop's announcement states that “Now comes the fun part,” adding that this is: “working on all the creative details with our partners and writing the first script and putting it into production. Which Warhammer 40,000 stories should we tell first? Should we start with a movie or a TV show? Both?!”. “All we can tell you now is that an elite group of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for Warhammer, are being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen.”

“This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who is ready to take his place as executive producer, lending his pen, sword and/or spear to the project,” says Games Workshop.

As I indicated previously, this decision to put him at the head of a Warhammer audiovisual project should excite fans since the actor is another “nerd” among us. In fact, in a story that I never tire of sharing and telling, he himself said that when they called him to play the role of Superman, for which he is known worldwide, he did not answer the phone because he was playing World of Warcraft.

For now, the date or even the year in which a production based on Warhammer will be released has not been announced, but we hope that Cavill's fanaticism for this game can speed up the entire process and we will have more news in the near future.