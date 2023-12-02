loading…

Hezbollah continues to launch rockets into Israeli territory to help Hamas’ struggle. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Hezbollah resistance movement in Lebanon continues anti-Israel operations to support the resistance in Gaza, which was halted during the seven-day ceasefire. This is a form of support for Hamas fighters who continue to launch rocket attacks on Israeli territory.

Hezbollah said that it targeted groups of Israeli soldiers at the Jal al-Alam, Al-Marj, and Ramya military positions, as well as the Ramim barracks. Israeli occupation artillery strikes several areas in southern Lebanon, killing a mother and her son in the Lebanese town of Houla.

Hezbollah promised that the Lebanese-Palestinian border would remain an active frontline as long as Israel’s aggression against Gaza continued.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades have fired a barrage of missiles at Tel Aviv and other cities in the Israeli-occupied territories in response to Israel’s bombardment of civilians in Gaza, as its fighters engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces inside the strip.

Al-Qassam, the armed wing of the Hamas resistance movement, said in a separate statement on Friday that it fired rockets at the cities of Asqalan, Ashdod, Sderot, Netivot, and Beersheba, as well as the Ra’im military base.

They also said their fighters attacked Israeli forces in northern Gaza, including Israeli tanks and troop carriers. They attacked a group of Israeli soldiers stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun using four anti-personnel and anti-fortification bullets, a statement said.

Separately, the al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said it attacked several cities in response to Israeli bombings. It said it targeted Kibbutz Kissufim with 107 missiles.

The movement said its fighters were involved in fierce clashes with Israeli soldiers near Al-Rantisi Hospital in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City.

The Al-Quds Brigade also said its fighters shot down an Israeli Skylark drone in central Gaza.