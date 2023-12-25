The purchase of an electric car comes, very usually, with the installation of a charger in a home or garage. Although it is possible to get an electric car and not have a private charger, it is the most recommended to achieve maximum savings.

In a private home, installing the charger will be easier but we must be clear that in a community garage it is also possible to have a charging point. In fact, the garage's neighborhood community cannot oppose said work.

This, as in housing, must be borne by the interested neighbor. But, in both cases, there is help to reduce its cost. The MOVES III Plan also includes a subsidy for the installation of a private charging point and can reach 80% of the budget.

All about help to install an electric car charger

At this time, the only existing aid for the installation of electric car chargers is that provided by the MOVES III Plan.

All the information regarding aid for electric car chargers can be found on the official website of the IDAE (Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving) but below we are going to summarize all the options and requirements to access this aid. .

First of all, it must be taken into account that this aid is available until July 31, 2024, after the last extension approved by the Government.

Amount of aid

Regarding electric car chargers, the Government of Spain has two types of aid, of different amounts depending on whether the applicant is a private driver or a company or public entity. And, in the latter case, it will also depend on the type of installation being carried out.

Furthermore, the amount of aid increases in some cases depending on where the installation is carried out. In those municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants, the requested aid will be expanded.

Thus, the amount of aid is as follows:

Requester

aid

municipality with less than 5,000 inhabitants

maximum granted

Self-employed, individuals, Communities of Owners and administration without economic activity

70% of the budget before VAT application.

80% of the budget before VAT application.

5,000 euros/file or that established in the The established in the de minimis Regulation for the self-employed.

Companies and public entities with economic activity, public access charging and P ≥50kW

20%

(30% Medium business)

(50% Small business)

20%

(30% Medium business)

(50% Small business)

€800,000/workday

€2.5 M per ultimate recipient during the validity of the regional call.

Companies and public entities with economic activity recharge private access or public access with P <50kW

20%

(30% SME)

20%

(40% SMEs)

€800,000/workday

€2.5 M per ultimate recipient during the validity of the regional call.

SMEs, who qualify for de minimis at the time of making the request, recharge public access and P <50kW

(45% Medium company)

(55% Small business)

(50% Medium company)

(60% Small business)

€800,000/workday

€2.5 M per ultimate recipient during the validity of the regional call.

Furthermore, the MOVES III Plan specifies that “the aid granted to a company will never exceed 40% of the total budget of the scheme in question.”

Requirements to install an electric car charger

In order to qualify for aid for the installation of an electric car charger, it is necessary to carry out the same procedures as when purchasing an electric car. This means that the procedure will depend on each Autonomous Community.

In some cases, such as in the Community of Madrid, Andalusia or Galicia, it is the installation company itself that is obliged to request aid. But in other regions it is the beneficiary who is obliged to start the procedures to receive the subsidy.

In these latter regions, it is possible that there may only be electronic means to present the documents or, on the contrary, it may also be done in person. The documents requested differ between communities, although the most common thing is that they request the following documents:

Descriptive report of the actions containing: description, scope of the action, investment, eligible cost and aid requested. Responsible declaration on the beneficiary's obligations Certificates of being up to date with payments with Social Security and the AEAT Copy of DNI/NIE

Regarding the above, it is most likely that to present the documents online we will need to have an electronic signature. Furthermore, it must be taken into account that in order to grant aid to the self-employed, companies and public entities, the number of documents presented must be increased.

For example, in some regions it is required to present three different projects when the eligible cost exceeds a specific amount or an explanatory report specifying why the most economical intervention is not chosen from the three budgets.

Other details to take into account

As with the purchase of the car, the beneficiary must advance the aid for the installation of the electric car charger.

The procedure for delivering the aid is the same as for purchasing a car. That is, it is the Autonomous Community that manage, accept and deliver the aid money, which comes from the funds that have been awarded.

To have at hand the requirements of each Autonomous Community, below you have the links for each of the Spanish regions: Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia , Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, Basque Country, La Rioja and Valencia.

At the moment, the waiting times to recover the aid money for the installation of an electric car charger also extend between 18 months and two full years, although this will depend on the agility of each administration.

Likewise, natural persons must declare the aid in their income tax return as a capital gain not derived from the transfer of assets, in the rest of salaries and income of the general income tax base.

This means that a part of it will have to be returned, but the amount will depend on the taxpayer's income level. As a rough idea, the individual client can receive a maximum of 5,000 euros in aid. These are taxed at 19% so, at a minimum, it will be mandatory to return 950 euros of aid when the amount delivered is the maximum allowed by the MOVES III Plan.

