The often imitated but never emulated Helmut Marko provides a glimpse of the future of Red Bull Racing.

Formula 1 is at a standstill and that means we have to make do with juicy rumors surrounding Toto Wolff, overviews and previews. On the one hand, a bit more sedate than hard action on the track. On the other hand: last season was of course also a bit one-sided. The great thing about winter is that you can always dream about what the new year will bring us all. Ferrari to the title? Mercedes' comeback? McLaren or Aston Martin's surprise? Everything is possible. In theory.

Because even championship teams always fall apart in the end. Schumacher's Ferrari. Schumacher's Benetton. The McLaren of Senna and Prost. Hamilton's Mercedes (unless that comeback happens). And therefore irrevocably, Verstappen's Red Bull. There will come a time when either Verstappen himself or important team members will leave. Or that another team will find that extra gear to do things even better. The only question is, when?

One of the secret key figures within the Red Bull organization is the now 80-year-old Helmut Marko. Formally, he was always only responsible for the driver line-up, while Horner took care of the rest. But 'informally' Marko was an extension of Dietrich Mateschitz, the great man himself. Unfortunately, the latter has now passed away and that is one of the reasons why some people are wondering: how long will Marko stay?

The Austrian still has a contract until next year and maintains a very good relationship with Max. Despite their significant age difference, these two are like a pair: no bullshit, straightforward, goal-oriented, sometimes a bit jerky, but hey, you forgive them. Max has often indicated that he greatly appreciates the presence of his 'second father' with the team. But according to reports, new man Oliver Mitzlaff is a lot less charmed by Marko. And vice versa, it doesn't seem to be very different. At OE24, Marko answers (and yet doesn't answer) the hot questions.

Marko's future with the team

Helmut indicates that he feels a responsibility towards Max and the team, but that nothing has been decided yet. He acknowledges that he still has a contract until 2024, but that he misses the fact that he can no longer call Mateschitz directly. At least, not only with Mateschitz. 'The son of' is part of the 'team' that now makes the decisions. But this also involves the Thai branch of Red Bull and Oliver Mintzlaff. You sense through the lines that Marko regrets this. He also explicitly states that he is very sorry that 'Didi' was not able to participate in the celebration of last year's ridiculous success.

Horner's future at Red Bull

If you win you have friends and so there is reportedly also interest from other teams in Christian Horner. It was previously rumored that Horner had been tricked by Ferrari. But Horner seems to want to join Red Bull. However, he would like more authority. It's a bit strange to be team boss but have someone there who also makes important decisions such as who drives for you. A 'solution' to this could be for Horner to become the final boss of a newly formed entity that would include both Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Alpha Tauri RB.

The question is whether this adds anything, but it is clear that Red Bull wants more integration between the large team and the sister team. This might be a way to achieve that, at least on paper. Marko says about this 'there are different movements and thoughts. The decision on this is still open.

Christmas

Finally, Marko is also asked if he likes Christmas. It may not surprise you that the Austrian's answer to this is not entirely positive. Marko says this time of year tends to get on his nerves. And that he spends his days 'in the smallest possible circle'. Whose deed.

