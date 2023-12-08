Hello Games is ready to go beyond No Man’s Sky by presenting Light No Fire, a new survival role-playing and adventure video game set on a fantasy world the size of Earth.

Light No Fire is described as an adventure video game in which you have to build, explore and survive together with other users. During the game we will have the opportunity to meet other players, live an alternative life, venture alone into the wilds, or team up with other users to create a virtual community. Hello Games promises an open world without limits, with many different biomes, unique enemies and resources to discover. The entire planet is unexplored and it will be up to players to be the pioneers of this new land.

We don't know when it will be released, but we know it will be available on PC via Steam.

