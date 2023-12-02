The new Hellboy series presents the character in the science fiction genre.

During the last years, Hellboy has maintained close contact with humans, meeting brilliant people in his adventures with the AIDP. But, since it has an origin linked to hell, Hellboy also has a demonic form which gives it a very terrifying side. However, this does not mean that he is helpless in his human form, as his Right Hand of Doom He has faced countless enemies, but sometimes it was difficult to face the strongest ones. Now, Hellboy has shown its enormous metallic appearance reserved for special occasions.

Hellboy has been building his own universe developed by Mike Mignola. In one of his many stories, Hellboy ends up facing a giant monster, who calls himself the Egyptian god Anubis. That was the beginning of Hellboy’s journey against the world’s oldest horrors, and his enemies have become stranger than ever. Now, this seems to be the perfect opportunity for Hellboy to face off against these Huge beasts in their new mechanical form.

During the pandemic, Mike Mignola he redrew the Hellboy universe. A year after his return, in 2021, Dark Horse Comics published the 200 illustrations he made at that time with Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook. The book not only contains some of Mignola’s best works, but is also a testament to his project in times of pandemic. Some drawings especially caught the attention of fans, the main protagonist being Robot Gigante Hellboy.

This new chapter of Hellboy will deviate from the occult and enter the territory of science fiction. Set in London in 1967, Giant Robot Hellboy #1 will follow Hellboy in its mechanized form in the most exciting way possible. The story begins with Hellboy taking a phone call inside a booth before being shot with a tranquilizer and sent to an underground facility. It is there where They transmit their consciousness to a giant robot.

