The great ex in the stands of the Youth League preview of the Champions League match that closes the first phase. Having said goodbye to old friends, he is keeping fit and dedicating himself to sessions with the professional who treats him

13 December 2023 (change at 19:08) – Newcastle

An old friend in the stands. Sandro Tonali is at Whitley Park, where Ignazio Abate's Milan Under 19 is playing the last, irrelevant match of its Youth League group. Later he will go to St James' Park for the Champions League. A strange effect, considering that Tonali was a symbol, starter, almost captain for Milan. Curious to see him on this pitch – almost a public park – with a small stand, a fence for the fans who watch the match standing, and a single camera. Sunday League atmosphere and charm.

WITH GIULIA

Tonali is in the stands with his girlfriend Giulia, with Marianna Mecacci who oversaw his transfer to Newcastle together with Giuseppe Riso and with Andrea Romeo, former AC Milan team manager who now works with him. He greeted some old Rossoneri friends and watched the first half a few steps away from Geoffrey Moncada and Antonio D'Ottavio, Rossoneri managers.

HIS LIFE

Tonali has been training in recent weeks, keeping in shape in preparation for his return and dedicating himself to video sessions with Professor Gabriele Sani, the professional with whom he works to treat gambling addiction. “I am very close to him, he was a very positive boy with us and very important for the growth of the team,” Stefano Pioli said yesterday. Unfortunately he fell into something delicate. We are close to him and I hope that this experience can help him to do better in the future.” His return to the pitch is still a long way off but the fans in Newcastle have not abandoned him: they are waiting for him on the pitch.

