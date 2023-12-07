Helen Wright appointed global CEO of Sergio Rossi

Italian luxury footwear brand Sergio Rossi announces the appointment of Helen Wright as Global CEO, effective November 22, 2023, replacing Paul Kotrba, who has served as interim CEO for the past 7 months. The group announced it in a note. Senior leader in the fashion sector for luxury and lifestyle brands, Helen Wright boasts over 25 years of experience gained in corporate, private equity and owner founder contexts for multinational companies, with solid experience and knowledge of corporate transformation processes and creating scale and value for shareholders, always with a customer-centric approach.



Read also: A new made in Italy fashion label is born (but it’s called Alan Scott)

Born in Sydney, Australia, she began her career dealing with retail, operations and merchandise management for the Department Store group David Jones, where he held various management positions for over 10 years. Moving to London in 1999, she held regional leadership roles, for Ralph Lauren, with a focus on building and managing the European retail and merchandising division, LVMH / Fendi as President EMEI, and Karl Lagerfeld as Global Vice President Retail. In 2015 she was appointed Global CEO of Anya Hindmarch, where she worked alongside the president and founder to guide the evolution of the collections and implement a growth strategy through investments in distribution channels and marketing both online and offline, increasing the geographical areas of reference.

Read also: USA, Gap faces competition from Internet giants in fashion

In 2018 he joined Belstaff with the role of CEO, overseeing the transformation of the historic brand, restructuring its operations, introducing new executive figures, transforming the contents of the collections and expanding the product categories. DTC and digital-first channels were strategies supported by partnerships with important wholesale partners. Before joining the Lanvin Group and Sergio Rossi, he served as CEO at Bloch International in Australia. In her new role, Helen Wright will focus on strategic transformation, defining and driving Sergio Rossi’s global strategy, collaborating with stakeholders and business partners to ensure sustainable growth. Attention will be focused on several key aspects, including collection contents, optimization of distribution channels, brand visibility, as well as strategy development commercial for crucial markets such as North America, United Arab Emirates, Japan and China.

“I am very happy to join Sergio Rossi. In addition to representing a highly prestigious brand, Sergio Rossi – states Wright – is a point of reference in the industry recognized for the quality and impeccable style of luxury footwear, handcrafted in Italy since its foundation in San Mauro Pascoli in 1951. With the support and experience of the teams, valuable commercial partners and shareholders, the brand looks to the future with determination. New horizons await us and new audiences to reach as we work to revitalize this great company. We are inspired by our past and motivated by a bright future that we have already begun to build together.” Sergio Rossi would like to express his sincere gratitude to Paul Kotrba for his dedication and business leadership, wishing him the best in his professional future.

Subscribe to the newsletter