The sharing company listed on the NASDAQ declares that it has reached 40 million km in Italy with its scooters for 2800 tons of CO2 saved and relaunches with a new innovative service

December 6, 2023

Hellbiz is one of the most prominent companies in the shared micromobility panorama and operates in many Italian cities. Founded by Salvatore Palella and listed on the NASDAQaccording to the statements he would have achieved in Italy 40 million kilometers travelled on their scooters for a total of over 2800 tons of CO2 saved. The company also communicates that there are over 1.5 million users who have made 11.3 million trips, of which 7.6 in the main Italian cities alone. Among these, Milan holds the record for the number of users and trips made: 311 thousand people and over 2 million kilometers for approximately 620 tons of CO2 saved. Numbers that are sure to make an impact and which accompany the launch of a new service that will start in Rome and Naples and which shifts the concept of sharing more towards short and medium term rental according to a formula new for our country but already tested in the United States. The objective is to make the use of the scooter increasingly functional, economical and responsible but, at the same time, to be able to operate following recent legislative provisions. Also for this reason Helbiz decided to abandon Assosharing, the association of which he was a founding member, for having failed to achieve the statutory objectives and face the challenges of an increasingly difficult and penalizing market context. As we have already had the opportunity to tell you, in fact, it is not a particularly simple period for those who work in shared micromobility.

Salvatore Palella, CEO and founder of Helbizcommented: “Helbiz has contributed decisively to the development of micromobility in Italy and has achieved absolutely significant results in terms of environmental impact and improvement of travel in many Italian cities. Today we are ready for an important change that will lead us to develop a different relationship with Italian customers who will be able to use our services for longer based on extremely advantageous and functional formulas”.