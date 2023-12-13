New fleet of Helbiz scooters in Milan

Helbitz Italia, the king of scooters reduces its debt by 9.25 million. Successfully approved a Settlement and Release Agreement

HellbizToday Micromobility.comthe group active in scooter rental founded by Salvatore Palella in 2015, it was listed at Nasdaq in October 2021 and since then the stock has lost almost 98% of its value, and this year alone it has lost more than 11%. But Helbiz's difficulty is also certified by the numbers of the Italian business given that Helbiz Italia srl was established in 2018 and has since accumulated losses of over 20 million euros.

A few weeks ago, in fact, the shareholders' meeting met in Milan, at which he was present To be cold as legal representative of the parent company Helbiz Europe Ltdbased in Ireland, to approve the 2022 budget closed with a loss of over 5.8 million euros compared to that of 9.8 million in the previous financial year and after that in the two-year period 2019-2020 and the losses had stood at 3.5 millions.

The minutes of the meeting report that the deficit, carried forward and which resulted in a negative net worth of 4.2 million, exceeds the available reserves by 859 thousand euros (3.9 million) and erodes more than a third of the capital of 129 thousand EUR.

Helbiz Italy However, it has five years to reabsorb the losses through future profits or capital increases and the management report underlines that 2022 revenues were 5.7 million and that the company “has begun an important restructuring plan with the intent to significantly reduce production costs”, so that “all projects not related to the core business were blocked”. Yesterday the company of To be cold announced that it had successfully concluded a Settlement and Release Agreement that reduced its debt by $9.25 million, putting the company on a path to profitability.

