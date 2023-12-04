Hearthstone has recently released its new expansion, Showdown in the Badlandscentered on the theme of the Old West: gunslingers, outlaws and brave sheriffs have been battling at the tables for about three weeks and the time has undoubtedly come to let them enter the Battaglia!

Spells come into play

At Bob’s Inn there was nothing but Servants to buy: sure, some of these give us access to cards like Blood Gems or Spellcraft of the Naga for example but there have never been real Magic; here the Inn is updated and 40 spells have been addedall to discover!

You will purchase Spells like Minions and they can remain in your hand for as long as you want, they will not disappear at the end of your turn. Once used they will apply their specific effect. Spells show both the level of the Inn they come from and the purchase cost in Gold.

Spells do not generate Triple Rewards, ergo having three of the same in your hand does not entail any extra advantage (except that of having access to three powerful means of victory!). Whenever you upgrade the Inn, it will include a Magic of a level equal to or lower than that of the Inn itself, just as happens with Servants.

New Heroes, new rules!

As announced, the outlaws of the West make their appearance in the Inn and there will be 3 of them:

Snake’s Eye – his hero power allows you to roll a 6-sided die and gain Gold equal to the number that the die reveals.

Tae’thelan Mirasangue – passively, every third Magic you purchase in the Inn will cost you Zero Gold!

Dr. Holli’dae – provides a random Spell, paying the cost of his hero power!

Obviously they will be available for those who purchase the new one immediately Seasonal routefull of new West-themed aesthetic elements.

New Servants: This is how the West manifests itself!

There could certainly be no shortage of new Servants in the game who will wreak havoc in the current balance between the tribes present in the Inn! THE Not dead will receive several improvements but also i Verrospino they will not be outdone: 32 new contenders will battle it out and we can’t wait to discover all its secrets; we leave you the details here to follow on the official Blizzard blog.

See you next December 5th with update 28.2 and related Season 6 Battle, in the meantime enjoy the images here in the gallery!