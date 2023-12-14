There are 7 million Italians who have hearing problems, over 12% of the population, with a greater incidence in the over 74 age group which represents over 38% of the total. A rapidly growing situation: comparing the Italian trend to that of the rest of Europe, over 8 million people will suffer from hearing loss in the next two years and 10-11 million in 2050. A picture outlined in the book “The emotion of sound People, service and innovation: the sustainable growth path of a global leader” by Valentina Fornari, professor at the Marketing Department of Bocconi University in Milan. A volume dedicated to the history and strategies of the Amplifon group, founded in Milan in 1950 by Algernon Charles Holland, “to help people who had hearing problems after the Second World War”.

Hearing loss, the author recalls, is still marked today by a stigma that is “difficult to overcome” which frequently brings with it a lack of attention to hearing care. “The close correlation between hearing loss and ageing – we read in the book – is an objective fact that becomes the main cause of the spread of a sort of reluctance to admit and face the problem”, so much so that, in our country, only 35.2% of the population that needs them uses hearing aids.

Yet “with an aging population, but above all with a society that is becoming increasingly noisy, hearing loss is a problem destined to increase and affect increasingly younger age groups”. The aim of the volume, therefore, “is first of all to raise awareness of the consequences that noise pollution can produce on each of us, while at the same time illustrating the solutions that technology makes available today”. Alongside technological evolution, the author tells the story of “an Italian family company”, a protagonist of progress in the field of hearing aids, “which has come to establish itself among the world leaders in the distribution” of these instruments and in “health care services”. person”.