(Adnkronos) – “We didn't want to miss out on our contribution here in the area, where we are now recognized as a center of excellence, and we therefore made an investment in the field of magnetic resonance technology, which was the best we could do.” This was said by Luca Marino, sole director of the Marilab group and vice-president of the Healthcare section of Unindustria, on the occasion of the meeting “Impact of new technologies on early diagnosis and quality of care”, the fourth appointment of the “Marilab Talk”, held at the Marilab Center in Ostia, an event in which the first 3 Tesla high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was also presented, an investment of over 3 million euros for the Marilab Group, based on artificial intelligence, which thus expands the own offer of technological and instrumental equipment.