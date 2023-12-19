The event “Impact of new technologies on early diagnosis and quality of care” took place at the specialist clinic equipped with the most modern technological and instrumental equipment, Marilab Center, the fourth appointment of the “Marilab Talk”, a meeting in which also presented the first 3 Tesla high field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), an investment of over 3 million euros for the Marilab Group, based on artificial intelligence, which thus expands its offer of technological and instrumental equipment.