On the Roman coast, at the Marilab Center specialist clinic in Ostia, the first 3 Tesla high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has arrived: an investment of over 3 million euros for the group which is thus expanding its offer of technological equipment and instrumental. Among the first in Italy to use technology based on artificial intelligence (AI), the new MRI is able to acquire images up to 4 times more detailed, almost halving the exam duration and reducing the feeling of claustrophobia. Precisely on the occasion of the presentation of the new machine, on Monday 18 December at 5pm at the Marilab Center, the most accredited specialists in the sector will meet in the symposium 'Impact of new technologies on early diagnosis and quality of care', the fourth appointment of the 'Marilab Talk' .

The event – explains a note – was organized by the Marilab Center of Ostia, a specialist clinic of over 3,500 square metres, equipped with the most modern technological and instrumental equipment, part of the Marilab Group, leader for over 60 years in the sector of multi-specialist outpatient diagnostics of the Capital, which responds to the health needs of a large and varied population with a focus on the southern area of ​​Rome, the Lazio coast and surrounding areas.

The latest generation technological systems, equipped with AI and advanced adaptive technology resources – continues the note – allow high quality and excellent resolution examinations to be carried out on all body areas, providing effective and detailed answers to diagnostic questions, thus allowing recognize pathologies at an early stage and treat them with higher chances of success and recovery. Marilab's new MRI, thanks to the 3 Tesla very high field magnet, uses SmartSpeed ​​technology, based on AI which allows the acquisition of images with high anatomical detail and is equipped with sophisticated coils and software capable of reducing the duration of the exam from 30 to 50%. To place the patient in a relaxed condition and minimize the feeling of claustrophobia, the instrument has a Gantry, a large and comfortable access tunnel for the patient, and a system, called 'Ambient Experience', capable of creating scenarios with a relaxing effect through the use of images and chromotherapy.

“The Philips Evolution MRI with a 3 Tesla high field magnet – states Giuseppe Cenname, medical director of Marilab Garbatella and head of Marilab's Diagnostic Imaging department – is a latest generation machine, with the greatest power currently available among high-performance equipment use, such as to allow up to 4 times greater image definition, showing anatomical details with very high quality. The high intensity of the magnetic field, the innovative artificial intelligence system, the dedicated workstation and the adaptive technology resources allow extremely rapid acquisition and reprocessing of images, almost halved compared to the times of a standard MRI machine”.

This is an important and courageous bet and commitment – as highlighted in the note – on the part of a private structure that has a strong link with the territory (over 65 thousand accesses, 400 thousand laboratory tests and 50 thousand specialist and diagnostic services), supporting values which go beyond the purely healthcare aspect. “We wish to operate with constant attention to excellence – declares Luca Marino, sole director of the Marilab Group and vice-president of the Healthcare section of Unindustria – through the vital meeting of tradition and innovation. We work with top-level professionals, cutting-edge tools and efficient processes, with the desire to improve every day and take care of our patients with professionalism and passion, supporting them with science and conscience, a spirit of service and humanity”.

The president of the 10th Municipality of Rome Mario Falconi, former president of the Rome Medical Association, will also be present at Monday's event.