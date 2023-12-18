There will be no further extensions. This was announced several times and reiterated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, also head of the National ECM Commission, inviting professionals to “regularize their position by 31 December to avoid sanctions”. There is a rush for the last credits to be in compliance, to train and to avoid the foreseen sanctions, which also include suspension. Always alongside healthcare professionals, Consulcesi Club takes the field with a series of tools and solutions, including the first complete guide dedicated to continuing medical education, to untangle the doubts and most frequently asked questions and support healthcare professionals in carrying out their training obligations. The guide, completely free – we read in a note – was presented on the occasion of the webinar “Ecm extension deadline, obligations and opportunities for healthcare professionals”, organized by Consulcesi Club in collaboration with the Healthcare Provider In-Formazione.

Continuing medical education credits are indicators that attest to the level of updating that a healthcare professional carries out over the years. For every three-year period – the note details – it is mandatory to accumulate 150 credits. The current three-year period began in 2023 and will end in December 2025. But in December 2023 the additional year of extension granted to healthcare workers to catch up with the previous three-year period 2020-2022 will also expire, due to possible delays caused by the Covid pandemic , which saw the white coats engaged on the front line.

It is possible to recover all the missing credits from your compulsory training course – the note clarifies – in fact these days, until the expiry of the extension on 31 December, are favorable for getting in compliance because a series of facilities put in place by the Commission are still in force national Ecm to meet the needs of professionals, such as the transfer of credits in previous years.

If you are not in compliance – the note reports – the sanctions for failure to update are governed by the Lorenzin law 3/2017 and by legislative decree 138 of 2011, which deals with disciplinary offences. In particular, according to this legislation, healthcare professionals who are not adequately updated may be subject to various sanctions. These range from a warning by one's professional association, to censure and suspension (lasting from 1 to six months), up to disbarment from the professional register in the most serious cases.

