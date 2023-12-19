“The new 3 Tesla MRI is one of the many things that ennoble this territory, which unfortunately has been seduced and abandoned for too many years. Ours is a beautiful territory, which would lack nothing if it had not been too neglected. Fortunately, there are people who have invested. Giving the possibility of making an early diagnosis helps to live better and reduce disabilities, and also to show that this is not a second-class territory compared to others, on the contrary”. With these words Mario Falconi, president of the Talk', which took place last night at the Marilab Center in Ostia. During the event, the first 3 Tesla high-field MRI on the Roman coast was also presented, the purchase of which required an investment of over 3 million euros for the Marilab Group, which thus expands its offer of technological equipment and instrumental.

In his speech Giuseppe Cenname, medical director of Marilab Garbatella and head of Marilab's Diagnostic Imaging department, explained that “the high-field magnetic resonance imaging recently acquired by the Ostia office is a method that involves a 3 Tesla magnetic field, for example very high intensity, currently represents the maximum power available on the territory and allows extremely accurate diagnoses to be carried out. To do this – he underlined – the instrument uses adaptive technology software such as artificial intelligence, which allows the execution of the test to be speeded up examination, reducing discomfort for the patient, and obtaining extremely accurate images”.

To make the patient feel at ease, reducing the feeling of claustrophobia to a minimum, the innovative instrument has a large and comfortable access tunnel, called 'Gantry', and a system called 'Ambient Experience', capable of creating scenarios with a relaxing effect through the use of images and chromotherapy. “The patient – observed Cenname – can identify a scenario that is more congenial to him in order to live an 'immersive' experience within the MRI, as he is able to see projected images, often also accompanied by welcome background music , which allow you to experience the MRI in an extremely relaxed way and, at the same time, use an extremely high-performance machine.”

The 3 Tesla magnetic resonance imaging “constitutes an absolute innovation for the territory – reiterated Cenname – It is an extremely high-performance machine, which allows Marilab to provide an excellent quality service to citizens and to provide increasingly effective answers even to questions clinics of specialists. This allows us to guarantee an absolute quality service. The machine allows the detailed study of all body areas and conducts very accurate examinations on the neurological part, on the cardiological part, on the prostate, on the abdomen and on the osteo system -articular”.

The purchase of the 3 Tesla high-field MRI “is a field choice for Marilab, which has been a point of reference in this area for 60 years – recalled Luca Marino, sole director of the Marilab Group and vice-president of the Healthcare section of Unindustria – The group in fact wanted to bring here, in the Ostia area, a very high level technology that can only be found in research centers and centers of higher complexity. We didn't want to miss out on our contribution here, in the area, where we are now recognized as a center of excellence. We therefore made an investment in the field of MRI technology, which was the best we could do.”

The two fundamental aspects that characterize this innovative technology, continued Marino, concern “the type of machine which is now much more comfortable”, so much so that “even people who have problems with anxiety and claustrophobia are able to take the exam”. Furthermore, “the technology was put on the market after years of studies. It has double the power compared to the previous one and allows us to highlight the early signs of some pathologies, such as neurological and oncological ones, which were not possible to see with a resonance of older technology. I believe that this is a fundamental aspect, as – he concluded – making early diagnoses means saving lives”.