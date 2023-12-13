59% of nurses are very stressed due to their work, almost half feel deprived of energy, and 40.2% report clinical burnout, a very high emotional exhaustion. Professional dissatisfaction affects 38.3% of the over 165 thousand nurses who work in hospitals, and 45.2% are ready to leave their job within a year (it was 35% in 2019). The reasons for dissatisfaction concern the inadequate salary (77.9%) and the lack of career prospects (65.2%). These are some of the data that emerged from the 'Well' study (WELL-being of nurses and safe staffing in hospitals) carried out by the University of Genoa with the support of the National Federation of Nursing Professions (Fnopi), published in the latest issue of 'L' nurse', the indexed institutional magazine available on the site (infermiereonline.org/2023/12/13/benessere-professionale-dellinfermiere-e-sicurezza-delle-cure-in-epoca-pandemica).

The data also shows that, on the healthcare side, only 3.2% perceive patient safety in their hospital as 'excellent' and the main reason for missed care is the lack of staff for half of those interviewed. Regardless of the work shift, each nurse assists an average of 8.1 patients. “The 2008 financial crisis – which led to a reduction in healthcare spending with the development of an unfavorable working environment and, as a direct consequence, negative outcomes for patients – and the recent Covid-19 pandemic – the authors write – have negatively influenced the quality of care environments, impacting not only the well-being of nurses, but also on clinical outcomes in patients and their satisfaction”.

The multicenter cross-sectional observational study just published involved 3,209 nurses – average age 42.1 years, 73% female – belonging to the inpatient departments of 38 hospital facilities, who participated in an online survey between June 2022 and July 2023, specifically developed to investigate the main variables that impact their well-being and the safety of care, in particular after the Covid-19 emergency. The data shows that exposure to Covid-19 patients leads to a high level of stress in 46.4% of respondents. Added to this is the fact that 43.4% describe their work environment as 'hectic and chaotic'. The care activities not provided to the patient, according to the previous Italian study of 2015 (RN4CAST), in 4 cases out of 10, included oral hygiene, frequent changing of the patient's position, comfort and communication, patient education and family, developing or updating the care plan, appropriate patient surveillance, and care planning.

In the pandemic era, this situation not only persists – the 'Bene' study finds – but increases mainly due to the shortage of nursing staff. This is reflected in the failure to plan or update care plans (52.2%), in the failure to mobilize the patient (52.1%), in the failure to educate the patient and family (51.9%), in poor oral hygiene carried out (51.6%) and in the lack of targeted actions to ensure patient comfort (49%).

The same study from 8 years ago also recorded that, in Italian hospitals, the average staff was 9.5 patients per nurse, resulting in a 21% higher risk of mortality compared to hospital contexts in which each single nurse assists 6 patients . In Europe, nursing staffing ranges from 3.4 to 17.9 patients per nurse. A 2014 study indicated that each additional patient per nurse is associated with a 7% increase in 30-day in-hospital mortality. Recent evidence shows that the introduction of minimum nurse-patient ratios has clear benefits: reductions in mortality, readmissions and length of hospitalization. From an economic point of view, it has been demonstrated – explain the authors – that the costs saved exceed double the additional cost for nursing staff.

The pandemic – we read in the study – has made pre-existing problems in healthcare more evident that induce emotional exhaustion in nurses, compromising the safety and quality of care, which is why, they say, an urgent political and managerial commitment is needed to improve satisfaction and ensure safe, quality healthcare. In this regard, the most recent report from the National Academy of Medicine (2019) highlights that the key to addressing clinical burnout is the development of a positive work environment, while clinicians still face excessive workloads, decreased autonomy , poor management, poorly implemented electronic documentation systems, systemic failures requiring workarounds and excessive bureaucracy. Healthcare organizations are required to be actively involved in implementing strategic interventions aimed at achieving not only the well-being of operators, but also patient satisfaction. Pursuing professional well-being – the authors conclude – is today an obligatory step to counteract the 'intention to leave' which is affecting healthcare professions and to encourage recruitment and retention (recruit and retain professionals).