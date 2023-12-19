“I am here to testify to the great importance of the relationship between the complex world of scientific societies and FISME which represents them all and the level of political decision-making”. Thus, Francesco Zaffini, president of the Senate Health Commission, on the sidelines of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo) which, from 14 to 16 December 2023, at the Mico in Milan, called together the entire gynecology Italian through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.