“Among the objectives for the future of Sigo there is certainly that of strengthening the dialogue with the institutions”. With these words the national president of Sigo, Vito Trojano, spoke on the occasion of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo). The event, taking place from 14 to 16 December 2023 at Mico in Milan, brings together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital (Aogoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.