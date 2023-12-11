“We care about both the citizens, for whom we want better healthcare and we focus on local medicine, on PNR funds and telemedicine, and the healthcare workers, who it is right that they have an increase in their salary as well as better working conditions”. With these declarations, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, spoke on the occasion of the event “Healthcare of the future. An indivisible good from North to South”, promoted by Inrete, with the patronage of the Ministry of Health. The meeting saw illustrious representatives of the Government, Universities, Associations, Institutions and Clinicians discuss.